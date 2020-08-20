Jean Yvonne (Huyett) Metz, 92, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, while being comforted by her family, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Jean was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Hagerstown, Md., to the late Earl Downin Huyett and Alma Rebecca (Baker) Suffecool. She was the widow of Joseph Price Metz, whom she married June 28, 1952. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by siblings, Earl Huyett and Patricia Evenson. Jean's survivors include her three sons, Joseph "Joe" Metz and wife, Betsy, of Camp Hill, Pa., Dean Huyett Metz and wife, Beth, of Huntersville, N.C., and Eric Downin Metz and wife, Lori, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her seven grandchildren, Joseph Metz, Sean Metz, Kathryn Metz, Allison Metz, Paulina Metz, Olivia Metz, and Eric Metz; and many nieces and nephews. Jean graduated from Hagerstown High School and the University of Maryland in 1949 with a degree in English and Spanish. She retired from the Gateway School District where she was a reading specialist, teaching at both South and Monroeville Junior High Schools, impacting many students lives for more than 30 years. After her retirement, Jean continued to volunteer at the Monroeville Public Library, as well as Meals on Wheels. Jean always enjoyed traveling with friends, beach trips with family and frequent bridge card games with friends. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Jean's services will include a private burial at Plum Creek Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike. Facial coverings, social distancing and a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time per CDC/Pennsylvania guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Monroeville Public Library Fund at 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, or aclalibraries.org
.