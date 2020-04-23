|
|
Jean (Stevenson) Yu passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from complications due to congestive heart failure. She was born April 13, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Margaret (White) Stevenson and Robert C. Stevenson. She was a 1971 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School, Forward Township. She was also a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Jean was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, M. Ruth Stevenson, of Grants Pass, Ore. She is survived by her son, Phillip Yu and wife, Jessie, granddaughter, Sonja, grandson, Daniel; and by her son, Christopher Yu. Jean is also survived by her sister, Betty (Stevenson) Cunningham, of Seminole, Fla. She leaves her longtime friend, John Caracci, of Bethel Park. She has many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean raised her two boys in Baldwin. Having a passion for antiques and collectibles, she opened her business called "The Crossings" in Finleyville, Pa., and later in New Eagle, Pa. Her last years, she lived in Bethel Park, and worked as an associate at The Home Depot. She loved the mountains, the beach and trips to see her grandchildren. As per Jean's request, there will be no service and a private burial will be held at a later date.