Jeanetta M. Zerbe, 38, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born Sept. 7, 1980, in West Chester, Pa., a daughter of Nancy Lynn Zerbe and the late Joseph P. Zerbe Jr. Jeanetta was a 1999 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and employed by Jaffrey's Restaurant. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her son, Tyrone, and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jada Zerbe. She is survived by her son, Tyrone Zerbe; and brothers, Joseph, Jason and Benjamin Zerbe.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 167 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Circleville United Methodist Church. Please go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circleville United Methodist Church, Animal Friends, or to the family for funeral expenses. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 16, 2019