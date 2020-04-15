Home

Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Jeanne Ondick
Jeanne L. Ondick


1936 - 2020
Jeanne L. Ondick Obituary
Jeanne L. Ondick, 83, of Pittsburgh, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in New Tripoli. She was the widow of Raymond A. Ondick. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Anna Mae (Buntack) Wirth, from Forest Hills. In her early years, she was a secretary for U.S. Steel in the metallurgical department in Homestead. Jeanne was a member of St. John Fisher Parish in Pittsburgh. Survivors include children, Nancy J. Hahn (Scott), with whom she resided, Raymond A. Michaels, of Langhorne, and Robert E. Ondick, of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Madison, Michael, and Morgan; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private with an interment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Arrangements are by KELLER FUNERAL HOMES INC., Fogelsville, Pa. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.
