Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church
76 S. Roscoe Blvd.
Ponte Vedra, PA
Jeffrey F. Hart Obituary
Jeffrey F. Hart, 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. died Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janeene Madden Hart; father of Jeffrey J. Hart, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jason B. Hart (Hannah), of Jacksonville, Fla.; son of the late Philip B. Hart and Evelyn K. Hart, of Oakmont; brother of P. Brennan Hart Esq. (Maureen), of Fox Chapel, John "Jack" K. Hart, Esq., of Los Angeles, Calif., James (Jay) B. Hart (Nan), of Rutland, Vt., Leslie A. Hart, of Brentwood, Tenn., and Joanna "Jodie" H. Spelman (John), of Franklin, Tenn.
A memorial service and celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, 76 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra, Fla. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Jeff to Rotary International, https://my.rotary.org/en/donate. For further information, contact John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 412-621-1665.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 21, 2019
