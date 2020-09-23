1/
Jeffry R. Sanders
1969 - 2020-09-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffry R. Sanders, 51, of Erie, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born May 13, 1969, in Pittsburgh, a son of David W. Sanders and the late Carol (Reilly) Sanders. Jeffry was an equipment operator for construction companies. Survivors include his father, David W. Sanders; his wife, Judy; a sister, Jill L. Morrow and her husband, John; and brother, Michael D. Sanders. Four nieces and nephews also survive. Services were private. Arrangements are being handled by BRUGGER FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 1595 W. 38th St., Erie. Jeffry's family asks that you donate to your local Blood Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved