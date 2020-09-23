Jeffry R. Sanders, 51, of Erie, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born May 13, 1969, in Pittsburgh, a son of David W. Sanders and the late Carol (Reilly) Sanders. Jeffry was an equipment operator for construction companies. Survivors include his father, David W. Sanders; his wife, Judy; a sister, Jill L. Morrow and her husband, John; and brother, Michael D. Sanders. Four nieces and nephews also survive. Services were private. Arrangements are being handled by BRUGGER FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 1595 W. 38th St., Erie. Jeffry's family asks that you donate to your local Blood Bank.



