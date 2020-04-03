|
|
Jill L. Griffin, 56, of Allison Park, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Caneterbury Place. She was born Oct. 2, 1963, in Kalamzaoo, Mich., the daughter of Edward II and Linda (Wood) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Chris Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, James M. Griffin; sons, Brian Griffin (Lissy Yetiskul), James Patrick "JP" and Ethan Griffin, all of Pittsburgh; brother, Edward "Bill" (Vickie) Johnson III, Apex, N.C.; niece, Allison Johnson; and sister-in-law, Lisa (George) Uhron, of Northern Cambria. Jill worked as a regional training specialist for Food Lion and Bottom Dollar Food; and later was a manger for Hobby Lobby. She was co-chair of the Pittsburgh Metsquerade, a Gala to benefit Stage 4 breast cancer research. No visitation or services at this time. A memorial celebration will be announced at a future date.