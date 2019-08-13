Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Treharne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo R. Treharne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo R. Treharne Obituary
Jo R. Treharne, 100, of Franklin Park, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jo had been a resident of Seneca Manor, in Verona, for the last three years. She was the loving wife of the late Edwin H. Treharne; mother of the late Carole T. Webster; mother-in-law of the late Logan "Skip" Webster; grandmother of Tracey (Webster) O'Toole and husband, Robert O'Toole, of Shadyside, and Todd Webster and wife, Leyla Parsa, of Clearwater, Fla.; great-grandmother of Faolan (age 4) and Fionn (age 1) O'Toole, the greatest joys of her life. Jo was born Oct. 28, 1918, in Brookville. She graduated from high school and briefly attended college. She worked as a beauty shop operator, a realtor and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed painting, traveling, music and dance, gardening, gourmet cooking, sewing, playing the organ and was an accomplished golfer. She loved entertaining for family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, 412-364-4444.
Donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now