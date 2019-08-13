|
Jo R. Treharne, 100, of Franklin Park, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jo had been a resident of Seneca Manor, in Verona, for the last three years. She was the loving wife of the late Edwin H. Treharne; mother of the late Carole T. Webster; mother-in-law of the late Logan "Skip" Webster; grandmother of Tracey (Webster) O'Toole and husband, Robert O'Toole, of Shadyside, and Todd Webster and wife, Leyla Parsa, of Clearwater, Fla.; great-grandmother of Faolan (age 4) and Fionn (age 1) O'Toole, the greatest joys of her life. Jo was born Oct. 28, 1918, in Brookville. She graduated from high school and briefly attended college. She worked as a beauty shop operator, a realtor and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed painting, traveling, music and dance, gardening, gourmet cooking, sewing, playing the organ and was an accomplished golfer. She loved entertaining for family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, 412-364-4444.
Donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 13, 2019