Joan M. Gibson, 89, of Cabot, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her apartment in Concordia with her family at her side and while under the wonderful care of Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries of Cabot. She was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Alum Rock, Pa., the daughter of David Burton McQuistion and Lillian L. Smith McQuistion. Joan worked for many years at the Coalition for Christian Outreach of Pittsburgh. She had a deep abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Surviving are her children, Sue (Bradshaw) Frey, of Beaver Falls, Clay (Darlene) Gibson, of Sturgeon, and David (Michelle) Gibson, of Saxonburg; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George E. Gibson, on April 6, 1973; three sisters; and a brother. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Gospel Fellowship PCA in Valencia, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Everhard officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Coalition for Christian Outreach or Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
