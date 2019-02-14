Joan "Ma" Pluebell, 70, of Wilmerding, formerly of Rankin, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Joan was born Dec. 28, 1948, and raised in Swissvale, a daughter of the late Raymond and late Amy (Combs) Pluebell. She was the loving mother of William (Tracy) Pluebell, of Pittsburgh, and the late Raymond J. Pluebell; sister of the late Shirley Pluebell and late Ruth Berry; and aunt of Michael, William and Kimberly Pluebell and Ruthie Berry. Joan was also a grandmother, great-grandmother, and foster mother of several cats throughout her life. Joan will be remembered for her sense of humor and the kindness that she bestowed. She loved to read and enjoyed volunteering at the local food pantry. Joan previously served as a judge of election in Wilmerding.

There will not be a visitation or service. Joan was laid to rest next to her son in Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary