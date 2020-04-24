|
JoAnne Gavatorta, 89, of Jeannette, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to her Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She passed from this life in peace at home, surrounded by her loving family. JoAnne was born March 26, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Elmer and Thelma (Davis) Whigham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John (Gabby) Gavatorta; her son, John Richard (Ricky) DiLorenzo; two sons-in-law, who she had great affection and love for, Robert "Bobby" Gaudi and Joe Leone; and a sister, Mary Jane (Whigham) Brewer. JoAnne is survived by four devoted daughters, Kathy (Gaudi) Mash and her husband, Jerry, of Jeannette, Lynn Streussnig and her husband, Bob, of Greensburg, Susan Grossman and her husband, Bob, of Greensburg, and Cindy Leone and Russ Smith, of Latrobe. JoAnne was the grandmother of nine, all of whom survive her and were at the center of her universe and remain forever in her heart, Stephanie (Gaudi) Kottelich (Tony), Amy (Gaudi) Schultheis (Chris), NIcole (Streussnig) Sheetz (Kyle), Matthew Grossman, Alyssa Grossman (Kevin Mitrisin), Kristen (Leone) Dreistadt (John), Kaitlin Leone, Vincent DiLorenzo and Jessica DiLorenzo. In addition to her grandchildren, JoAnne was the beloved great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; and she is also survived by a brother, David (Skip) Whigham and his wife, Linda, of Jeannette. JoAnne was a longtime member of Word of Life Church in Hempfield Township, where she found great joy in her worship of God and Jesus Christ, and in her fellowship with her church family, all of whom held a special place in her heart. She especially loved her time at Word of Life volunteering in the nursery, participating in the annual passion play and in socializing with friends in the 55 Alive program. JoAnne has left a lasting legacy for her family. She not only taught her family the importance of faith, love and kindness, but also the lessons of living a life of virtue, humility, modesty and tolerance. Her lessons of life were subtle and conveyed by example in the way that she lived her own life. Those who knew JoAnne were surely blessed, for hers was a life that was filled with a grace that was openly shared with all. Unfortunately, due to the current health restrictions imposed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the safety of the public, there will be no viewing or public funeral at this time. The family does plan to hold a public memorial in honor of JoAnne and to celebrate her life at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, JoAnne's family kindly asks that memorial donations be made to Word of Life Church, Greensburg in her honor and memory. The family would also like to thank Excela Hospice, especially Tamica, for the care given to JoAnne. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.