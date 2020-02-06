|
Joanne Marie "Jennie" Kelly peacefully passed Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 91 years young. Joanne was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Wilmerding. She was the daughter of the late John and Angeline Pici; wife of the late David P. Kelly; loving mother of Paul (Jan) Kelly, Jennifer (John) Mucha, Debbie Haley, Cecilia (Chris) Howland, Janine (Dave) Hobi, John (Tracey) Kelly and Angela (Hal) Kauffman; and beloved grandmother of David and Dana Kelly, Christina and John Mucha, Tom and Kelly Haley, Christopher and Benjamin Howland, Rachel and Matthew Hobi, and Lauren and Peyton Kelly. Joanne is also survived by her loving sister, Carmella (Molly) Farina, and was preceded in death by siblings Sophie (Albert) Azzaro, Teresa, Helen (Ralph) Bruno, Alex (Mabel), Ralph (surviving spouse Dolly), Michael (surviving spouse MaryAnn) and Nicholas (surviving spouse Carolyn). Joanne is also survived by her loving sister in-law, Rita Kelly. Jennie lived for her family, including many nieces and nephews and cousins who she cherished, especially Matty Miller. Joanne was very active and lived independently until the end. She had an amazing memory and could recall names, numbers and dates with the best of them. In another era, she would have made a remarkable mathematician. She was tech savvy and always kept up with friends and family through text and social media. Joanne's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. She was a lifelong member of St. Jude the Apostle church, where she was a longtime member and officer of the Rosary Society, an active member and treasurer of the Sons of Columbus (Frank DeNino chapter) and a regular contributor to the church fairs. She loved to travel and treasured her trips to Italy with her siblings and many vacations with her children and their families. Joanne was a kind soul who saw the good in everyone. She never met a person she couldn't start talking to and make a friend! She loved playing cards, crossword puzzles, and cheering for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers and all local teams. She really believed that if she wore her lucky shirt, her team would win! Her friends and family didn't have to watch the game; she never missed a game and provided updates with lots of emojis! She was a fabulous wife, sister, mother and grandmother who will be missed every day but will live forever in our hearts.
Family and friends welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wilmerding. Joanne will be laid to rest beside her husband in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 6, 2020