Joanne St. Pierre, 77, of Ebensburg, Pa., formerly of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Haida Manor, Hastings, Pa. She was born Oct. 30, 1942, in North Charleroi, daughter of David E. and Mabel L. (Stephens) Hornbake. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by son, Jon P. (Debbie) St. Pierre, of Ebensburg; and granddaughter, Kailee Jo St. Pierre, of Ebensburg. She was a retired child welfare case worker in Pittsburgh. At Joanne's request, there will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are by the MATEVISH AND MATEVISH FUNERAL HOME, Ebensburg, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store