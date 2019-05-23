|
Joel Patrick Shane, 61, of Hampton, died Monday, May 20, 2019, after a long battle with kidney failure complicated by diabetes. He was the youngest of nine children of the late Kathleen Rita Zang and Richard Delong Shane. His siblings are Kathleen Stragand (deceased), Diana Jones (deceased), Richard (71), Ronald (70), Kenneth (68), Daniel (66), Elizabeth Harrold (64) and Joyce Metnick (63). There will be no public viewing or service. People who wish to donate in his memory can direct their contributions to the .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 23, 2019