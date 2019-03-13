Home

Johanna Celo Obituary
Johanna "Joan" Celo, 93, of Indiana Township, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 44 years to the late Herman Celo; loving mother of Monty, Gary and Victor; grandmother of Stefanni, Anthony, James, Kirsten Celo and Kelli Brandenburg; great-grandmother of four; sister of Gerald Miloser; and daughter of the late Steven and Stella (Zimbo) Miloser.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
