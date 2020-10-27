John A. "Pope" Rubino, of East McKeesport, sadly passed Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at age 90. He was the beloved husband of Martha (Novakovich) Rubino for 57 years; loving father of John (Carrie) Rubino and Dawna (Brian) Mains; and adoring grandfather of Tyler (Alexandra) Mains, Hunter Mains, Marissa Lynch and Bryce Lynch. Pope was preceded in passing by his parents, Salvatore and Philomena (Manzo) Rubino, and siblings, James Rubino, Joseph Rubino, Armand Rubino, Albert Rubino, Anthony Rubino, Grace Iantimarino, Norma Oliver, Rosie Mikos, Joseph Rubino and Albert Rubino. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Cynthia Rubino and Betty Novakovich, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Pope worked in many different fields during his life. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Jeannette Glass, Wilmerding Borough Police Department, Westinghouse Airbrake and Westinghouse Electric. Pope was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He loved his family more than anything and was a true gentleman. He will be missed by all. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Jude the Apostle Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Please meet at the church. Masks or face coverings are required in the funeral home and church. Pope will be laid to rest with military honors at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com
