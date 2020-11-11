John C. Carney, 68, of Canonsburg, formerly of Peters Township, passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1952, he was the son of the late Vivian and Paul Carney. He was the loving father to Shannon (Thomas) Daddario and C.J. (Kim) Carney; cherished grandfather to Kelsey Carney and Jacob and Rylan Carney; and loving brother to Howard (Debbie) Carney, Kathy (Greg) Williamson-Thacker, Mary Auten and Patty (George) Holden. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie and Frank Carney. John enjoyed golfing and cooking. He loved adventure and was a caring man who loved his grandkids and his dogs. John will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Holy Child Catholic Church, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
.