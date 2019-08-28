|
John C. Harrigal, 69, of Coraopolis, formerly of Swissvale, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at West Hills Health Care Center, with his wife at his side. Born Sept. 4, 1949, in Swissvale, he was the only child of the late John S. and Doreen (Hill) Harrigal. He was the beloved husband for 37 years to Lonnie (Burton) Harrigal; loving father of John K. Harrigal and Aimee Yocum; and grandfather of Jordan, Cayden and Zachary, who were the light of his life. John was retired from U.S. Airways, where he had been a regional director of reservations. John was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta, when he attended Robert Morris College and graduated from University of Georgia. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, British Racing Cars who cherished his Triumph TR3A and his Jaguar. John, a man of his word, defined integrity. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. followed by further visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. As a member of Free and Accepted Masons Lodge No. 674, he will have Masonic services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 28, 2019