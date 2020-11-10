1/
John C. Wallace
1942 - 2020-11-07
John A. Wallace, 78, of Gibsonia, formerly of Sewickley, and Olympia Fields, Ill., passed away peacefully due to cancer Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born June 17, 1942, in Green Bay, Wis., son of the late John and Grace Eisenreich Wallace. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Linda Gioia Wallace; loving father of Shannon (Peter) Hanf, of Germany, and Suzanne (Sean) George, of Boston; brother of Patricia (Tom) Bartell, Bonnie Wallace, and Terrie (Richard Abbott) Wallace; and proud grandfather of Tobias Hanf. John retired as vice president of operations for J&L Specialty Steel Corp., was plant manager for J&L Midland Plant, vice president of Midland Terminal Railroad, general supervisor of primary operations at LTV Steel, and was Pittsburgh district president of AIME Iron & Steel Society. John was a devoted husband who always put his family first, was an avid golfer who enjoyed ballroom dancing, especially the tango, trap shooting, downhill skiing, and he was a wine connoisseur. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery, Gibsonia. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 10, 2020.
