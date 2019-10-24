|
John England Boffemmyer Jr., 83, of Gibsonia, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ginger Boffemmyer; father of John E. Boffemmyer III, James Boffemmyer, Nicholas Boffemmyer, Clare Boffemmyer, Kenneth Boffemmyer and Lisa Champion; stepfather of Jake Givens, Arthur (Stephanie) Givens, Hugh (Nancy) Gives and the late Christina Givens; and is also survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made to The Hillman Cancer Center, www.hillman.upmc.com. or Bethany Hospice, www.bethanyhospice.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019