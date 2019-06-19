John E. McGlaughlin, 90, of Gibsonia, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Betty M. (Kovacik) McGlaughlin; father of Jill (Walt) Rostedt, Jane (Phil) Rogers and the late Gregg McGlaughlin; grandfather of Liz, Mike, Jake, Jackson and Maddie; great-grandfather of Xander, Lucas, Mac and Kiki; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and served as a sergeant in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked for many years at the U.S Steel Corp. as a senior supervisor of corporate cost planning.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale St. #105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from June 19 to June 20, 2019