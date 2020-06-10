John Edward ?Jack? Reott passed away peacefully Sunday, May, 10, 2020, in Pineville, N.C. Jack was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Pittsburgh, to Edward Reott and Marie Babinger. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Alyce, whom he married in 1954; his parents; and brothers, Ronnie and James Reott. He is survived by his children, Ray (Joanne), Karyn, and David Reott; his grandchildren, Rebecca Reott (Steven Sherrin), Kate Reott, and Ryan Egdorf (Crystal Raffiani); nephews, Edward Reott and Joseph Reott; and niece, Joanne (Vith) Keating. Jack was a longtime resident of McKees Rocks and Robinson Township. He served as a medic in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He worked at Fisher Controls in Coraopolis and at Herrion in Butler. Jack enjoyed woodworking and tile mosaics, model ship building, and card games. He was an avid reader and researched an exhaustive genealogy study of his family tree. Jack was a humble man with a wide-open heart who welcomed everyone into his family. A memorial gathering will be held in Pittsburgh at a future date. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Greater Pittsburgh Food Depository, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 10, 2020.