John F. Behr, 84, of Shaler Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Katheryn, who passed away almost a year ago to the day; loving father of Karen (Mike) Bezilla, Jack (Susan) Behr, Doreen (the late Alan) Gray and Jeffrey (Judy) Behr; grandfather of Marjorie, Michael, Meghan, Christine and Jocelyn; great-grandfather of seven; and brother of Janet (Bob), Dottie and the late Joan (dec. Richard). He also leaves behind many friends and extended family members. John served in the Army and was also a part of the Air Force Reserves. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and had loved classic cars. In his free time, he was a volunteer for AARP. The family would like to thank the Paramount Senior Living Center in Cranberry for their compassionate care and consideration of John.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Bonaventure Church, Mt. Royal Boulevard. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, . www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 22, 2019