John F. Murtha, 98, of West Mifflin, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born in Monessen on June 30, 1921, and was the son of the late John B. and Gertrude C. Soisson Murtha. He was a longtime Little League Baseball manager/coach in West Mifflin and a West Mifflin Volunteer Fire Company chaplain and officer. He was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and premarital minister. He was a member of the Coast Guard during World War II and was a retired electrician for the B&O Railroad and US Steel National Works. He was the husband for 73 years of the late Gloria E. Schankel Murtha, who died Aug. 29, 2019. He is survived by sons, John M. (Mary Ann) Murtha, of Chambersburg, Pa., Richard J. (Pamela) Murtha, of Evans, Ga., Mark D. (Katherine) Murtha, of Clinton, David T. (Debbie) Murtha, of Avon, N.Y., and Kenneth L. (Debbie) Murtha, of Worcester, PA; daughter, Eileen L. Murtha, of West Mifflin; grandchildren, Bethany R. Murtha, Evan M. Murtha, Kelley A. Murtha, Allison L. Murtha, Bradley A. (Jamie) Murtha, Jeffrey K. (Tara) Murtha and Matthew C. (Maddy) Murtha; and great-grandchild, Carson K. Murtha. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Murtha and Thomas Murtha; and sisters, Anne Kyle, Elizabeth Hebling, Rose Lemmert and Alma Joyce.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at STRIFFLER'S of Dravosburg/West Mifflin, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Remembrances may be made to CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471 (617-923-0220). To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 7, 2019