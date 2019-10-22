Home

Dr. John G. Christiano, 102, of Florida, formerly of DeKalb, Ill., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He taught mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh from 1950 to 1959 and later taught mathematics at Northern Illinois University from 1959 to 1982.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Christ the Teacher University Parish in DeKalb.
Please omit flowers. Memorials can be made to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, Dr. John Christiano Scholarship Fund, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 22, 2019
