John J. "Jack" Burik Sr., 91, of McKees Rocks, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Jack was born March 10, 1928, to the late Stephen and Margaret (Cypher) Burik. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Herczak) Burik for 70 years; loving father of John Jack Jr. (Kathryn), Margaret (Joseph) Ryznar, Stephen (Linda), Robert (Sherry) and Renee Russell (Charles); cherished grandfather of Jason, Stephen (Dana), Christina, Rachelle (Hayden) Lamb and Justin Russell; great-grandfather of Nicholas, Zachary, Christopher and Alexander Lamb; and brother of the late Jerome Burik (surviving spouse Claudia "Dolly"). Jack Sr. was a highly successful teacher and coach at St. Malachy Catholic School and Bishop Canevin High School for more than 30 years (baseball, basketball, football) as well as coaching at West Allegheny High School and Fort Cherry High School. He was inducted into Canevin's Hall of Fame as an educator in 2006, as well as the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame in 2014. An avid sports fan, he remained loyal to the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and loved horse and dog racing as well. Jack loved life, his wife Irene and his entire family. After graduating from McKees Rocks High School, he served in the Navy and later graduated from Duquesne University. His late father, Steve, late mother, Margaret (Cypher), and late brother, Jerome, along with late nephew, Jerome Jr., are also with Jesus awaiting Jack Sr. Jack will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his extended family and friends. He lived a full, active and love-filled life. May God bless Jack Sr.

Friends and family may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Township, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Malachy Church. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Arch Angel Gabriel School, 343 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from July 19 to July 21, 2019