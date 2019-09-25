Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
John J. Monroe Obituary
John J. Monroe, 57, of Plum, passed away suddenly of natural causes Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was the loving son of the late William D. and Jean M. Monroe; brother of William D. Jr., Gina (Monroe) French (Richard), Stephen (Michele Stempher) and Scott D. (Christine DiVincenzo Monroe); loving uncle of Teresa (Monroe) Bono and Zachary Bono, and Christopher, Shaun, Connor, Rachael, Cara and Holly; and great-uncle of Sophia. John was the president of Monroe Scale Co.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019
