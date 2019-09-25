|
|
John J. Monroe, 57, of Plum, passed away suddenly of natural causes Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was the loving son of the late William D. and Jean M. Monroe; brother of William D. Jr., Gina (Monroe) French (Richard), Stephen (Michele Stempher) and Scott D. (Christine DiVincenzo Monroe); loving uncle of Teresa (Monroe) Bono and Zachary Bono, and Christopher, Shaun, Connor, Rachael, Cara and Holly; and great-uncle of Sophia. John was the president of Monroe Scale Co.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019