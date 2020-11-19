John K. Franklin is now at home, in heaven, with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, it is with deep sorrow and joy that we share with you. Earlier this week, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, all of heaven celebrated his homecoming. We are reminded anew of the paradox of our Christian faith, this ability to hold both sorrow and joy together, a heavy grief with the very real hope of heaven and a glorious reunion. John "Jack" accepted Jesus Christ into his life while in the Army in Germany, through the Navigators Ministries. He was the son of the late William Francis and Evelyn (Black) Franklin. John was the beloved husband of his wife of 44 years, Kathy (Field). He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill; and his sister, Suzanne Franklin. John leaves behind his brother, Larry (Dorothy) Franklin; sisters, Joan (Carl) Rumbel and Jean (George) Farkas; and his nieces and nephews. John loved to travel after retiring from PennDOT, where he worked for 36 years. He was a kind, gentle and loving man who made it a point to say "hello" to everyone he saw. A private memorial service will be held for John's Family at the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. John will be laid to rest in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com
