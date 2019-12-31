Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
John Kobasa Obituary
John Kobasa, 76, of Monroeville, passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born July 5, 1943, son of the late John and Anna Kobasa. John was the loving father of Mary Kay (Kenneth) Kahn and the late Rochelle Boelter; grandfather of Alexander and Michael Kahn; brother of Daniel (Carole) Kobasa, Gregory (Lauretta) Kobasa, Claudia (the late Ed) Drenning, and the late Natalie (Robert) Renshaw. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John owned and managed residential and commercial properties in Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, and North Versailles. He was fun- loving and quick-witted, and loved his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, listening to country music, and following the Pirates and Steelers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Entombment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan's Love at https://loganslove.org or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at https://vva.org/donate. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
