John Louis Volpe Jr., 60, of West View and Sanford, Fla., died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Kelly Hollander; devoted father of Sabrina Volpe (Ross Gilchriest), dear friend and companion Cynthia Surace-Volpe; son of the late John Louis Volpe and Dorothy (Hardin) Volpe; dear brother of Louis (Peggy) Volpe, Guy (Karen) Volpe and Kathy (Martin) DeRoy; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John attended Serra Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh; he retained a curious, joyful and adventurous spirit throughout his life. He cherished his relationship with his daughter, Sabrina. John also loved travel, good food and lively conversation. He spent more than 30 years in the Pittsburgh food scene; his "In the Bean" espresso carts at local hospitals and Three Rivers Stadium, along with an organic caf, were considered innovative at the time and enabled lifelong community relationships.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Paul's Cathedral in Oakland. Please meet directly at the church.
Contributions may be made in John's name to the or . Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 25, 2020