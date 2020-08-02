John Michael Miller, 46, of New Orleans, formerly of Pittsburgh, went to meet our Lord on July 12, 2020. He was the son of Robert "Bob" Miller and Michalene "Terry" Miller, loving fiance of Kristy Heitzman (and family); loving brother of Norene Miller (Tom), of Pittsburgh, and Dawn Miller, of Goldsboro, N.C.; devoted uncle of Victoria Miller, James Edwards IV and Sarah Enright; and godson of Nadine and Bud Negley. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. John was a graduate of Tulane University and the general manager of Kirkendoll Management Hospitality. He had many loving Fiji brothers. John was an organ donor. John and Kristy rescued many dogs. John had a heart as big as the Mississippi. He fed the poor and homeless. He enjoyed sports talks with his dad each week, one line jokes and food talks with his mom. Loved singing with Sweet Rejoicing at St. Lawrence O'Toole with Father Jim. John loved his family, many close friends and co-worker family. He enjoyed traveling, good food and drink. His laughter and smile would light up a room. Life of the Party! In light of the current health concerns, the services were private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or ASPCA in John's name. Share a memory here or at lakelawnmetairie.com
.