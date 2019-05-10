Home

John M. Sasala Obituary
John M. Sasala, 63, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Swissvale and Elizabeth, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home. A retired truck driver for Harsco Metals in West Mifflin, he enjoyed camping. Born June 7, 1955, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Elizabeth (Fedele) Sasala, of Jefferson Hills, and the late Andy Sasala; and husband of the late Elizabeth Ann "Pinky" (Anderson) Sasala. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Amber Whatley, of Pittsburgh, and her children; stepdaughter, Shelly (Jerry) Schwab, of Donora; stepson, Damon (Carol) Anderson of Elizabeth; stepgrandchildren, Alexa Schwab, Abigail, James, Amy and Ashley Anderson; sisters, Donna Shogan, of Swissvale, Mary Hudson, of Greensburg, and Jean Sasala, of Swissvale; brother, Paul Sasala, of Columbus, Ohio; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 N. Second Ave., Elizabeth. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Volunteer Fire Company, 425 Scenery Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 10, 2019
