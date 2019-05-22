Resources More Obituaries for John Frankeny Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John R. Frankeny

1929 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Richard "Jack" Frankeny, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Conneautville, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Jack was born June 25, 1929, in McKees Rocks to Julius Frankeny and Gertrude Hufnagle. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Donna C. Frankeny; his brother, Albert Frankeny; four children, Ivy Debasilio, Jack Frankeny II, Becky Marek and Bob Frankeny; three stepsons, George Rozzo, Gregory Rozzo, and Geno Rozzo; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jack enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War as a petty officer first class. He lived most of his life in the Pittsburgh area as the founder, owner and chief mechanic for Frankeny's Auto Service. In his retirement, he and his wife Donna lived in the peaceful countryside they loved in northwestern Pennsylvania. There, Jack and Donna could enjoy the outdoor activities they loved, including fishing, hunting, golfing and visits from family and friends. In their retirement, Jack and Donna became world-class grand-baby sitters. His grandkids still think of him as a master chef of hot dogs and mac and cheese. Until recently, he could recite all of the characters from Disney. Jack was a dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan. He and Donna were ferocious Steelers fans and had season tickets since 1970. Jack was in attendance at Bill Mazeroski's World Series winning home run and the Immaculate Reception. Jack will be remembered by all who knew him as an honest, authentic and humble man. He was an anomaly in his large Italian family, as he was quiet and soft-spoken. Evidence of the kindness of Jack's spirit and soul? He was the Pied Piper of dogs. Not only did his many dogs always love him best, everyone's dogs loved him best! Dogs can always see our true nature. He always said that his legacy was his kids and grandkids, of whom he was very proud. His children feel his legacy is much more than that. The Great Depression started the year of Jack's birth and lasted through his first 12 years of life. That formative experience pushed him to always work hard to support his family and grew in him an independent self-reliance. None of his children grew up during such challenging times, but they did learn from their father's life. Though he was not one to lecture, they all learned how to be strong, work hard and be self-reliant by his persistent example. Those life lessons are his legacy. He was loved by all who knew him, and his passing leaves a gap that cannot be filled. However, Jack lived a long and full life and was ready for his passing, so we celebrate. The family will have a private memorial celebration. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries