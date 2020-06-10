John Willis Courie, 52, of West Newton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born July 15, 1967, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Fredrick F. and Irene M. (Nagy) Courie. John honorably served his country in the Army. He is survived by his sisters, Ginny Courie, of Carmichaels, and Vicki Barcelo, of Fayette City; and brothers, Butch Courie, of West Newton, Harry Courie, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, David Courie, of Smithton, Alan Courie, of Smithton, and Paul Courie, of Smock; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Courie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kent Lighthall officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 10, 2020.