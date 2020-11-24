John W. Croft Jr. 90, of Plum, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 71 years of Dorothy J.; father of John III (Sandra), Thomas (Kathy) and the late Nancy Schmeezer and Edward; grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Katie, T.J., Rachael and Nicole; great-grandfather of two; brother of Joanne Swartzlander and the late William, Katherine Sienerth and Ethel Marie Bowman. John retired from the Penn Hills School District. Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Parish at St. John the Baptist Church.



