John W. Croft Jr.
2020 - 2020-11-21
John W. Croft Jr. 90, of Plum, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 71 years of Dorothy J.; father of John III (Sandra), Thomas (Kathy) and the late Nancy Schmeezer and Edward; grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Katie, T.J., Rachael and Nicole; great-grandfather of two; brother of Joanne Swartzlander and the late William, Katherine Sienerth and Ethel Marie Bowman. John retired from the Penn Hills School District. Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Parish at St. John the Baptist Church.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
