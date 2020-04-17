|
John W. "Johnny" Kuhns Jr., 55, of Willow Springs, N.C., formerly of Penn Township, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, due to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born Nov. 6, 1964, in Greensburg, son of Patricia L. Plues and stepfather Bernard Plues, of North Irwin, and stepmother Judy Kuhns, of Florida, and the late John W. Kuhns Sr. Johnny was employed at Apex Steel in North Carolina, attended Freedom Bikers Church and Beulah Land Faith Chapel and was a road captain of 301 Brothers RC. Johnny loved his God, family, friends, riding his motorcycle and playing his guitar. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Bessie Leonard and Frank and Jeannetta Kuhns. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kathy (Kumhyr) Kuhns, of Willow Springs, N.C.; his son, Jordan (Jessica) Murray, of Ashville, N.C.; stepdaughter, Ashley Philbrick, and grandson Kyran Philbrick, of Willow Springs, N.C.; sister, Hope (Russell) Riddle, of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Mark (Anne) Kuhns, of Goldsboro, N.C.; stepsisters, Julie Klembara and Joyce Motley; stepbrother, Mark Motley; his aunt, Kathryn Zupancic; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and brothers and sisters from 301 Brothers RC. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.