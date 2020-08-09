John Yaunt, 81, of Gainesville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his daughters, Marianne Yaunt and Sarah Raup; son-in-law, Peter Raup; and by five much-loved grandchildren. John was very proud of his work as an engineer for 30-plus years at Westinghouse/CBS/Bechtel on the Navy nuclear program. A celebration of John's life will be planned in the future. LITTLE AND DAVENPORT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Gainesville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Hills Community Outreach Food Bank (Allison Park), your local Habitat for Humanity, or a charity of your choice
. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
.