John Yaunt, 81, of Gainesville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his daughters, Marianne Yaunt and Sarah Raup; son-in-law, Peter Raup; and by five much-loved grandchildren. John was very proud of his work as an engineer for 30-plus years at Westinghouse/CBS/Bechtel on the Navy nuclear program. A celebration of John's life will be planned in the future. LITTLE AND DAVENPORT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Gainesville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Hills Community Outreach Food Bank (Allison Park), your local Habitat for Humanity, or a charity of your choice. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
