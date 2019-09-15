|
|
Jon "Buzzy" Botula, 77, passed away after a long illness Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Ever the loyal local boy, Jon was born in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh to former superintendent of the Allegheny County Workhouse, Theodore Botula, and Dorothy Lander Botula. After graduating from South Hills High School, Jon went on to the University of Pittsburgh and gained immediate attention for his grit and athleticism, especially in his first love, football. He studied law at Duquesne University, taking classes at night so that he could work his way through school. A career criminal defense attorney, Jon clerked for Justice Stephen Zappala Sr. and then went on to build his own practice. He was the beloved husband of 35 years of Rita Cindrich Botula; father of Amy Lauren Botula, of Portland, Ore., Eve Maryll Botula, of New York City, and Zachary Scholze (April Brody), of Pittsburgh; grandfather of Luke Scholze; son of the late Theodore L. and Dorothy Lander Botula; and brother of the late Gary Botula.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Pittsburgh "Pitt Football Championship Fund," Pitt Athletics, Panther Club, P.O. Box 7436, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019