Joseph D. LaGorga, 94, of North Versailles, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Bernadette T. "Bernie" (Tomko) LaGorga; devoted father of Joseph Jr., Anthony, John (Beverly) and Anita (Michael) Holland; grandfather of Jeremy LaGorga and Ryan and Cory Ann Holland. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Catherine (LaPolla) LaGorga, and his eight siblings. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews plus many friends who were family to him. Joe worked for 37 years as postmaster of North Versailles Township. Joe was a life member and former treasurer of South Wilmerding Fire Company, North Versailles. He was also a member of North Versailles Seniors and Wilmerding Lions Club. Joseph was a lifelong member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. He served the church as a former usher, former Parish Council Education Committee, former chairman of the church festival and coordinator of church collection. He was also a member of the Men's Club and the Bowling Committee.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Parting prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. Joseph will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020