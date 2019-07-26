Home

Joseph F. Mushinsky


1953 - 08
Joseph F. Mushinsky Obituary
Joseph F. Mushinsky, 65, of Penn Township, Butler County, died Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Pittsburgh, son of Ruth Ziringer Mushinsky and the late Joseph W. Mushinsky; beloved husband for 21 years of Michele Freyermuth Mushinsky; loving father of Aaron (Andrea) Mushinsky, Faith (Michael) Strickland, Sarah (Jeremy) Cushey, Ashley (Andrew) Belton and "Smitty"; brother of Carole (Don) Olszewski and Ron (Maureen) Mushinsky; and grandfather of Aveley, Adalyn, Taylor, Kaelyn, Curtis, Jerah, Landon, Brayden and Cameron. A 1971 Pine-Richland graduate, Joe was the owner of Joseph F. Mushinky and Son, where he worked as a tile installer with his son, Aaron, for 26 years. He loved the outdoors, astronomy, animals, was always a hard worker, loved doing things for others and had a deep faith in Jesus. Joe was always quick to tell a joke, was known for his great sense of humor and loved getting to know his customers and people everywhere. Most of all, Joe loved his family, especially being with his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 26, 2019
