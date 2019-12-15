|
Joseph M. Kutzmas, 75, of McCandless, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace A. Kutzmas; father of Sean (Mary) Kutzmas and Jennifer (Donies) DeHoniesto; grandfather of Michael J. and Allyssa Kutzmas; brother of Judy (Grenville Blackett) Maira and Barbara (John) Loftus; and son of the late Joseph M. and Tina Kutzmas. Joseph was a Pittsburgh native but always a longtime Cleveland Browns fan. He was a Navy Vietnam veteran, he loved his family, he was a man of few words and many looks. Have a shot and beer in his honor.
Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made to AMVETS at www.amvets.org, or the at .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019