Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Visitation
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial service
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Joseph M. Kutzmas Obituary
Joseph M. Kutzmas, 75, of McCandless, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace A. Kutzmas; father of Sean (Mary) Kutzmas and Jennifer (Donies) DeHoniesto; grandfather of Michael J. and Allyssa Kutzmas; brother of Judy (Grenville Blackett) Maira and Barbara (John) Loftus; and son of the late Joseph M. and Tina Kutzmas. Joseph was a Pittsburgh native but always a longtime Cleveland Browns fan. He was a Navy Vietnam veteran, he loved his family, he was a man of few words and many looks. Have a shot and beer in his honor.
Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made to AMVETS at www.amvets.org, or the at .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
