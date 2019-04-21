Joseph P. Silvestri, 90, of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. Born Sept. 29, 1928, he was the son of the late Nestore and Maria (Rucci) Silvestri. Following graduation from Aliquippa High School, Joseph entered the Navy and served his country during World War II, and later in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He retired from LTV Steel Corp. with 41 years of service as a carpenter. Joseph was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca and a life member of the Monaca Sons of Italy and the American Legion Post No. 580, where he was recently awarded for 50 years of membership. He and Virginia A. DeChellis were united in marriage Nov. 11, 1950. His beloved Virginia preceded him in death Oct. 22, 2012. In addition to his parents and wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Barbara Silvestri; and two brothers, Pete and Leo Silvestri. Surviving are his two sons, David Silvestri and his wife, Joan, of Beaver, and Gary Silvestri and his wife, Denise, of Imperial; six grandchildren, Dr. Sara Silvestri (Bob Gillespie), Amanda (Eric) Hoffman, Nathan (Jackie) Silvestri, Alyssa (Steve) Sluzynsky, Ann-Marlene (Jason) Flaherty and Abbey Hlista; four great-grandchildren, Tommy Gillespie, Emily Hoffman, Ethan and Mila Silvestri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, with a family relative, Father John Brennan officiating. Interment will follow at 10:45 a.m. in the parish cemetery with full military honors by the Beaver County Special Unit.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's memory, if desired, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Brad Davis Foundation, P.O. Box 208, Monaca, PA 15061. The family would like to thank Dr. Shemer, Dr. Lancaster and Dr. Kirkwood and the staffs at the Hillman Center and Beaver Meadows for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank two special friends, Mary Halama and Robin Reft. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019