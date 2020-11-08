1/1
Joseph W. Cehula
1928 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" William Cehula, 91, of East McKeesport, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Uniontown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Cehula. He was a longtime member of the Mary, Mother of God Parish (Formerly St. Robert Bellarmine) in East McKeesport, where he served as an usher and volunteered painting services. Before retiring, he worked for over 30 years as the owner of JC Painting Services in East McKeesport, and is responsible for painting most of the Ryan-built homes in the area. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW and loved to golf, bowl and decorate the house for Christmas every year. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Stack; son-in-law, Kenneth Scott; sister, Joan (Joe) McCarthy; and brothers, Stephen (Doris) Cehula, Michael (Glenda) Cehula and John Cehula. He is survived by his loving wife of over 67 years Patricia "Becky" Cehula; children, Cynthia Brunner, Mary Cehula, Lisa Scott, Joseph Anthony Cehula and Patricia Renee Cehula; grandchildren, Regina (Clark) Toombs and Christine (Robert) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Justin and Katelyn Ransom; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is private. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. Arrangements handled by the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
