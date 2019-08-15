Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Elrod Cemetery
Center St.
McKeesport, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Joyce Berkovitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Berkovitz


1936 - 2019
Joyce Berkovitz Obituary
Joyce Berkovitz, 82, of White Oak, formerly of Glassport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 6, 1936, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Monheim Miller. She was the wife of the late Bernie Berkovitz. Joyce was a travel agent for more than 20 years for the Four Seasons Travel Agency. She was a member of Bnai Brith, a life member of Hadassah, and the former Tree of Life congregation where she served as past president. She is survived by her children, Lori (Joel) Davidson, of Bradford Woods, Carol (Tom) Martynuska, of Wexford, and Steve (Tammy) Berkovitz, of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Ben, Jake, Julia, Skylar, Chase, Jadyn and Trey; and brother, Scott (Nancy) Miller, of Plano, Texas.
Services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Elrod Cemetery, Center Street, McKeesport, PA 15132, and will be officiated by Rabbi Yaier Lehrer. Arrangements are by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-678-6177.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 16, 2019
