Joyce Berkovitz, 82, of White Oak, formerly of Glassport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 6, 1936, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Monheim Miller. She was the wife of the late Bernie Berkovitz. Joyce was a travel agent for more than 20 years for the Four Seasons Travel Agency. She was a member of Bnai Brith, a life member of Hadassah, and the former Tree of Life congregation where she served as past president. She is survived by her children, Lori (Joel) Davidson, of Bradford Woods, Carol (Tom) Martynuska, of Wexford, and Steve (Tammy) Berkovitz, of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Ben, Jake, Julia, Skylar, Chase, Jadyn and Trey; and brother, Scott (Nancy) Miller, of Plano, Texas.
Services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Elrod Cemetery, Center Street, McKeesport, PA 15132, and will be officiated by Rabbi Yaier Lehrer. Arrangements are by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-678-6177.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 16, 2019