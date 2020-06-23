Joyce Elizabeth Phillips, of Sewickley, passed away suddenly Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Sewickley, and her homecoming was joyously celebrated along with her adorable red hair. She was the youngest of three children of the late Florence (Lisovich) and Lewis George Phillips. Growing up, her grandparents, the late Amelia Elizabeth (Edwards) and Lewis Cass Phillips, and Catherine (Kolanko) and Charles Lisovich, played an important role in her life. She had many aunts and uncles whom she loved, as her mother was one of 12 siblings. She grew up in Crescent Township, attended Glenwillard Elementary School, and graduated from Moon High School in 1975. Joyce's love of life led her to travel and to her career as a flight attendant with USAir, now AA, for almost 42 years. Her personality and zest for life shown through everything she did and said. She often said "You have to make your own fun", a quote from her "Greatest Generation" father, and she did. She would light up a room and was clearly a woman who loved to make people smile and she enjoyed every day of life. Joyce was a constant presence in all of her family's lives and enjoyed sneaking in movie quotes to see who was listening, often replying with a "Tee hee hee!" She was a master cook and would make an ordinary meal feel like a celebration, always greeting you at the door with a smile and wearing her apron. On holidays, her home was warm, inviting and filled with tradition and love, welcoming all friends, family and neighbors. Every Christmas, a live tree was beautifully decorated with her beloved ornaments. Joyce cherished her children and was involved in their activities, whether it was coaching softball or teaching catechism classes. She was a mom to all of her children's friends and her constant sense of humor led her to playing pranks on family and friends, crediting herself with inventing the "Mom Joke." Joyce was dedicated in her Roman Catholic faith and active in St. James Church, Divine Redeemer Parish. God needed an angel, so Joyce rose to the occasion. Some may say, "Why Joyce?" She would reply, I'm certain, with her faith, "Why not Joyce?" Joyce is survived by her children, of whom she was so proud, Jon Luke Affeltranger, and Grace Affeltranger (Austyn Lee); granddog, Seda; siblings, Cynthia Phillips (Tim Patterson) and Lewis Phillips (Pat Krizan); aunt and uncles, and so many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. We all loved Joyce deeply; she has left a hole in our hearts that will remain empty. We will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, honesty, loyalty and her undying love for life and humanity. We will miss our kind-hearted mother, sister, daughter, niece, friend, aunt, angel, who loved long and deeply. Our hearts are uplifted and broken at the same time. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, and again Thursday, June 25, at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. James Church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Joyce believed in community values and in supporting local agencies that do so much good, without expectations of any kind. She grew up with many members of the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department and she values the important work they do. The family respectfully asks that flowers not be sent for Joyce. In her memory, donations may be made to the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 448, Crescent, PA 15046. Please visit http://Charity.gofundme.com/joyceephillips to make a donation to Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 23, 2020.