Judie G. O'Keefe, 93, of McCandless, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Arbors at St. Barnabas - Valencia. She was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Jeannette. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sally Williams Gabriel and wife of the late John J. O'Keefe. Judie was a 1948 graduate of Duquesne University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a minor in psychology. She was the social chairwoman for her sorority, Sigma Lambda Phi, and was a greeter for St. Barnabas. She and her husband John were avid ballroom dancers and achieved the status of king and queen of the ball. She was an excellent seamstress and made her own ball gowns. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Michael) Bodrock, of West Mifflin; granddaughter, Julie LaGuardia, of White Oak; grandson, Michael (Missi) LaGuardia, of Port Vue; and grandchildren, PFC Michael McCloskey and Noah, Hanna and Angelina LaGuardia. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis J. Gabriel.

Arrangements were handled by STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192). Burial will take place at St. Patrick Church Cemetery, Kennett Square.

Remembrances in Judie's name may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary