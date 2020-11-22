1/1
Judith A. Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Shepherd Hood, 66, formerly of Franklin Park, has gone to be with her Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. She was the beloved mother of Natalie Elizabeth Hood, of Pittsburgh, Zachary David Hood, of Chicago, and Stephen Shepherd Hood, of LA; daughter of the late Jeanne L. Griffin and the late Norman Shepherd; stepdaughter of the late Francis Griffin; and sister of the late John Francis Griffin. Judy is survived by her children, her many friends, and her granddogs. A passionate animal lover, Judy took in numerous homeless pets over the years, an attribute that she passed on to her children. A volunteer in her community of Franklin Park, Judy was quick to offer help to anyone in need. Over the years, she led Girl Scouts, promoted art/photography in local elementary schools, led numerous field trips and designed many yearbooks. Judy worked for McGraw Hill Publishing and Market Day before becoming a mother. She will forever be remembered as the fun mom who would blast Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart or Steely Dan in her red Ford Explorer and dance through the sunroof...also the mom who embraced and nurtured her kids' creativity, even if it left her nervous to see what they built in her basement...the mom who loved golf, although she had a 54 handicap...and the mom with too many pet bunnies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church St., Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy's name to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, www.butlercountyhs.org/make-a-donation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corless-Matter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved