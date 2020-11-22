Judith Ann Shepherd Hood, 66, formerly of Franklin Park, has gone to be with her Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. She was the beloved mother of Natalie Elizabeth Hood, of Pittsburgh, Zachary David Hood, of Chicago, and Stephen Shepherd Hood, of LA; daughter of the late Jeanne L. Griffin and the late Norman Shepherd; stepdaughter of the late Francis Griffin; and sister of the late John Francis Griffin. Judy is survived by her children, her many friends, and her granddogs. A passionate animal lover, Judy took in numerous homeless pets over the years, an attribute that she passed on to her children. A volunteer in her community of Franklin Park, Judy was quick to offer help to anyone in need. Over the years, she led Girl Scouts, promoted art/photography in local elementary schools, led numerous field trips and designed many yearbooks. Judy worked for McGraw Hill Publishing and Market Day before becoming a mother. She will forever be remembered as the fun mom who would blast Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart or Steely Dan in her red Ford Explorer and dance through the sunroof...also the mom who embraced and nurtured her kids' creativity, even if it left her nervous to see what they built in her basement...the mom who loved golf, although she had a 54 handicap...and the mom with too many pet bunnies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church St., Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy's name to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, www.butlercountyhs.org/make-a-donation
