Judith Judi Ann Wisniewski, 70, entered into God's glory peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Judi was the beloved wife of Francis (Frank) A. Wisniewski, D.C. for 47 years; and the mother of Chad Wisniewski (deceased), Kori (Jeff) Gassaway, Kimberly Wisniewski and Justin (Janice) Wisniewski. She cherished her five grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Owen, Elise and Emma. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Trusilo; and loving sister of Debra Trusilo Remic. She was the sister-in-law of Frank Remic, Theresa and Christopher Dixon, Mary Beth and Gary Keane, Nicholas and Trish Wisniewski and Andrea and Joseph Kane. She graduated from Franklin Regional High School, became a registered nurse and lived in North Hills. In her spare time, she used her artistic talent to paint, craft homemade cards, quilt and cook. She loved music and dance, playing dominos and spending time with friends. A private service will be held. Donations can be made in Judi's name to Victory Family Church, 21150 Route 19, Cranberry, PA 16066, or Mother Teresa Hospice, 3950 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.



