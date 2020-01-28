|
Judy Isherwood, a dignified, devoted and determined mother, wife and grandmother, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after a protracted illness. She was 76 years old and had lived a full life, giving her all to her family and community. Judith Challis Murphy Isherwood was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh. She was the first child of Albert Jay "Bud" Murphy, of Sewickley and Betty Murphy, of Butler. At the time of her birth, her father worked on the Manhattan Project and her mother, Betty, cared for her. After the war, the family settled in a house on Gaywood Drive, her father took a position at Westinghouse, and they became active in Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill. Judy graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1961, and then went to finishing school at Southern Seminary Women's College in Buena Vista, Va. It was at Penn Hills High School that Judy first met her future husband, Jack. The couple began dating while Judy worked as a waitress at the Chautauqua Institution, where the Murphys went for summer vacations. On Aug. 9, 1963, Judy and Jack married, and they had their first apartment in Shadyside. Her family always came first and she treasured her children. In May 1964, Judy gave birth to her first son, James Jay Isherwood, and 15 months later to her second, John Stanley Isherwood. While her husband established a career with Pittsburgh Brewing Co., Judy unflinchingly devoted herself to motherhood, and raised her two children with constant attention and devotion. Over the next 18 years, the couple moved many times as Jack worked his way up the corporate ladder; between 1973 and 1989, they lived in Penn Hills, Gibsonia, Willoughby, Ohio, Fort Thomas, Ky., and La Crosse, Wis., before settling in Sewickley. In each place, Judy made a welcoming home and handled all of the day-to-day logistics of family life. When her first two children were in their teenage years, Judy went to the Hixson School of Floral Design in Cleveland, Ohio, where she became a master floral designer. In 1978, Judy was delighted to welcome a third son, Ian Andrew Isherwood. Wherever Judy lived, she made an elegant home. Known for her eclectic but good taste, she relished in entertaining and homemaking, seeing it as an extension of her febrile, artistic and creative mind. She loved to host and fretted upon the comfort of her guests. She put her restless energy into pleasing those around her and believed strongly that the best hosts were those who accommodated every whim of their guests. No person was in want of food, drink, or conversation at her home, and she had an archaic sense of grace and manners. She raised her children with knowledge of, and appreciation for, both flair and aesthetic; Judy loved dressing up and never turned down a chance to be social. She loved dogs-particularly toy poodles-and adored children. All who met her remembered Judy's spirit, energy and ever-present creativity. In addition to being a hospitable and generous host, Judy was an active participant in the many communities where the Isherwoods lived. She was a devout Presbyterian and was involved in the church throughout her life, becoming an elder of The Presbyterian Church of Sewickley. She was a member of numerous garden clubs, most recently the Village Garden Club of Sewickley. She was a board member of the care facility Friendship House. She was also a lifelong sister of the women's organization PEO. She is survived by her husband, Jack Isherwood; her brother, Albert Jay Murphy III; her sons, James, John and Ian Isherwood; and her daughters-in-law, Izumi, Kathryn and Sam Isherwood. She is survived also by three grandsons, Len, Jack and Henry Isherwood, whom she loved dearly. She is remembered by all who knew and loved her for her spirit, devotion, hospitality and grace. Gifts in Judy's name can be made to the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Tidewell House Hospice in Sarasota, Fla., or Christ Church of Longboat Key, Fla.
