Judy Stockman passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, peacefully and in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Judy worked as an RN on the post-partum unit at Forbes Regional Hospital and retired in 2003. Judy and her husband Bob own Stockman's Hometown Pizzeria in Plum. She loved to read and was an avid sports fan who could hold her own while discussing her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was a member of the Tri Drive bowling league at Nesbit Lanes and an active member of Unity Church. She volunteered at the church's food pantry and was a member of the Wednesday night women's Bible study group. Judy and her husband Bob had a close-knit circle of friends with whom they enjoyed going out to dinner and socializing. They belonged to a couples card club and enjoyed yearly trips to Florida. Their greatest joy was the time spent with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy will be forever loved and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Stockman; daughters, Cheryl Pazman and Terri Nicholas; and sons, Bob, Jeff and Mark Stockman. She was the proud and adored Grandma/Gaga to 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements were handled by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOME. Internment was at Plum Creek Cemetery.



